Bank of Montreal Can Has $49.66 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $49,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.