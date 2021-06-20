Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $47,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus raised their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

NYSE:PPG opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.14 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.