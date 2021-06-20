Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.44% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $46,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

