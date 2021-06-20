Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $72.29 on Friday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

