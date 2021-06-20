William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,153 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $16.92 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

