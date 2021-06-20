Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,934 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after acquiring an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 988,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

GRMN stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

