Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 8,683 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.