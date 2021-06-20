Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 146,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 56,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.