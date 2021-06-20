Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $30.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OPI stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

