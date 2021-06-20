Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $192.71 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00008800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $192.71 million and $1.40 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00132621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00178682 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.75 or 1.00668996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.43 or 0.00823227 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 142,624,164 coins and its circulating supply is 64,513,947 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

