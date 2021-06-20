Jetcoin Trading Down 11.7% This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $531,329.73 and approximately $696,041.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00728158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00083301 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

