Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.74. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,912,000 after buying an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,289,000 after buying an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after buying an additional 188,960 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

