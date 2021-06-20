Two Harbors Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE TWO opened at $7.76 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

