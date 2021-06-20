Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0552 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has decreased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a payout ratio of 225.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 258.5%.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $652.76 million, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

