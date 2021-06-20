-$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.68) and the highest is ($1.56). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

