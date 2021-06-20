Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Declares $0.24 Annual Dividend

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.241 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.
Shares of TIAIY opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
About Telecom Italia
