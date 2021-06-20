Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 3,419 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

