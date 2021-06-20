Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $325.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

