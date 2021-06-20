Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $442.02 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $256.85 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

