Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.94 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

