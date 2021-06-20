NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,131 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $457,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

