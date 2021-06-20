Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 476.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,826 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.08% of Edison International worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $55.58 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

