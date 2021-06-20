Korea Investment CORP Has $12.23 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 264.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

NLY stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

