Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 151,815 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of The J. M. Smucker worth $258,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after purchasing an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.90. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

