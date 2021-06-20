Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 293,521 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $239,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

NYSE TD opened at $70.01 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

