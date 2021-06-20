The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after acquiring an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

