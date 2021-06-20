Korea Investment CORP Has $17.07 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301,467 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 135.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWK opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

