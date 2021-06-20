Critical Comparison: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) & Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A Impinj -41.81% -41.13% -20.78%

7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Impinj shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Impinj shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crown ElectroKinetics and Impinj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Impinj 0 1 6 0 2.86

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Impinj has a consensus target price of $69.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Impinj.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and Impinj’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 596.39 -$9.60 million N/A N/A Impinj $138.92 million 8.64 -$51.92 million ($1.69) -29.51

Crown ElectroKinetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impinj.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Impinj on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and carton tracking to end users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

