Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of TWNK opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

