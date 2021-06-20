Concord Wealth Partners Invests $35,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MicroVision by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,720,000 after buying an additional 188,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 171,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MicroVision by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

MVIS stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.40 and a beta of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

