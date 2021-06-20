Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 105,971 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $285,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,973,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

