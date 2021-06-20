CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $587,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,734,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

