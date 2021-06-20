Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 598,760 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vale by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Vale by 0.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,232,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vale by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after buying an additional 2,221,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

