Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231,517 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

