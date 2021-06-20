Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $321.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

