Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,241 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Nordson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $215.26 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

