Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,018 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after acquiring an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.58. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

