Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 258,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 11,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

