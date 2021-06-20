Aviva PLC Has $15.39 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,178.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 539,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

