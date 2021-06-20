Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $88.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lemonade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

