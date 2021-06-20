Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

