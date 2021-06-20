Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MNGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34. Man Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.49.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

