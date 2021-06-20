Datawallet One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,818.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $162,935.07 and $2,818.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datawallet has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

