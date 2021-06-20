DeFiner Trading Down 6.9% This Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a market cap of $3.39 million and $210,920.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,354,876 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.