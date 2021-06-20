Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

