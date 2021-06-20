Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $21.75.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
