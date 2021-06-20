Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

