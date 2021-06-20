Ergoteles LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,895,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $185.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

