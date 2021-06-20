Ergoteles LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,895,000 after buying an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE INSP opened at $185.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $252.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.
Inspire Medical Systems Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
