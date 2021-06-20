Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells $12,200.50 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $12,200.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,324.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.57 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

