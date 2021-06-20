Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.57 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.79. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

