Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 36,714 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $20,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 315,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

